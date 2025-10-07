Beaumont House is a rural oasis, in a desirable area | Purplebricks

Beaumont House in Hilcote Lane, near Alfreton, is a stunning four-bedroom family home with seven acres, multiple stables, and a hot tub area — now for sale with Purplebricks for £795,000.

A dream property for countryside lovers and equestrian families, Beaumont House on Hilcote Lane, near Alfreton, is on the market with Purplebricks for a guide price of £795,000.

This beautifully renovated four-bedroom detached home comes with seven acres of land, extensive stabling, and the kind of rural peace that’s increasingly hard to find.

The property has seven acres of land | Purplebricks

Once two traditional cottages, Beaumont House has been carefully transformed into a spacious family home blending character and comfort. Inside, the property is full of rustic charm, with original oak beams and a feature fireplace, yet it’s been finished to a high modern standard.

The country-style kitchen is a showstopper, with cream units, granite worktops, a Belfast sink and an oil-fired Rayburn, plus integrated modern appliances and French doors leading onto a patio perfect for entertaining.

A country-style kitchen makes a wonderful centrepiece for the home | Purplebricks

The home offers four bedrooms, two en-suites, and a main bathroom, along with flexible living areas designed for both family life and hosting guests. Outside, the attention to detail continues — with formal gardens, a covered hot tub area, and even a detached office or games room.

Equestrian buyers will be particularly drawn to the property’s impressive outdoor setup. The grounds include six stables, a large hay and storage room, and a further L-shaped stable block built in 2022. The seven-acre paddock land is securely fenced, divided with access gates, and even includes mature trees and a small woodland area.

At a glance Four bedrooms Two en-suites and main bathroom Seven acres with stables and paddocks Converted character home Formal gardens and hot tub area Detached games room/office Ample parking and garaging Rural setting near Alfreton

There’s ample room for horseboxes, plus planning permission for an additional stable block and workshop.

Despite its rural setting, Beaumont House enjoys easy access to nearby Alfreton and the wider Derbyshire countryside, with the popular Five Pits Trail just a short hack away.

