Abbey Central named Small Residential Development of the Year

Peveril Homes and Stagfield Group are proud to announce that Abbey Central, their collaborative development in West Bridgford, has been named Small Residential Development of the Year at the 2025 Residential Property Awards.

The award recognises Abbey Central’s focus on high-quality design, strong environmental credentials, and the successful regeneration of a former brownfield site into a thriving, sustainable community.

Councillor Neil Clarke, Leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: “We’re exceptionally pleased for this recognition of an exemplar site highlighting how you can think differently, be environmentally friendly and keep within our 30% affordable housing goal.

We hope this inspires fellow partners and developers to provide even more energy efficient affordable new homes that can make future generations proud of the places they call home.

When the Council sold the land we really wanted to raise the bar and show developers what can be achieved. Transforming this brownfield site in the heart of one of our towns into such a flagship development is testament to all the partners’ aspirations and dedication to bring its vision to life.”

From the outset, both Peveril Homes and Stagfield worked closely with the Council to bring forward a neighbourhood that champions sustainability, biodiversity, and strong architectural character. As one of the region’s largest no-gas developments, Abbey Central includes air source heat pumps, solar PV panels, and electric vehicle charging points as standard. Some homes are achieving up to 80% reductions in CO₂ emissions and energy use compared to current building regulations.

Stuart Brookes, Director of Sales and Marketing at Peveril Homes, said:“We’re absolutely delighted that Abbey Central has been recognised as Small Residential Development of the Year. This award is a testament to what can be achieved through shared values, close collaboration and a clear commitment to building for the future.

Working alongside Stagfield has been a pleasure. Together, we’ve created a high-quality, energy-efficient community that brings real long-term value to West Bridgford.”

Kevin Hard, Managing Director of Stagfield, added: “We’re incredibly proud to receive this award, which recognises the shared vision, collaboration, challenges and commitment that went into delivering Abbey Central.

This isn’t just a housing development—it’s a statement about what’s possible when a knowledgeable team prioritise sustainability, community and innovation, and work in partnership together. A huge thank you to our partners at Peveril Homes, Rushcliffe Borough Council, and everyone who helped bring Abbey Central to life.”

Abbey Central offers a collection of stylish two, three and four-bedroom homes, each designed with modern living and long-term sustainability in mind. Alongside its energy-saving technology and smart-home features, the development supports both local and national carbon reduction targets — while offering buyers a more comfortable, future-focused way of life.