1 . Old Road, Whaley Bridge - £445,000

This charming home in the pretty town of Whaley Bridge has bundles of potential. There's no shortage of space, with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms and a conservatory. The unique stone double-fronted cottage is handily located for the town's amenities and commuter links, including the railway station. There are also four stone outbuildings, a rear garden and another piece of land across the road with great views. The property requires 'some upgrading and modernisation' but could be a stunning home with a little work. | Gascoigne Halman/Zoopla Photo: Gascoigne Halman/Zoopla