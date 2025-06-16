11 of the best market towns in Derbyshire with a train station, ideal for commuters

They are beautiful places to visit but they are also wonderful places to live, with their thriving communities and pretty walks on your doorstep.

Many are also very well connected, not just by road but by rail, with direct trains to major cities making them ideal for commuting.

Below are 11 of the best market towns in Derbyshire with train stations, which have direct trains to cities including Derby, Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester and London and journey times of less than 10 minutes in some cases.

They include a bustling Peak District town described as one of the region’s best places to live, a historic market town recently listed among the nation’s happiest places, and England’s highest market town, famed for its arts and culture.

What do you think is Derbyshire’s best market town, and what do you think of the rail connections in the area?

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

🏠 Whether you’re planning to move or just curious what your home is worth, Purplebricks offers free valuations and fixed-fee selling support from local experts.

👉 Request a valuation or browse current listings in your area.

1 . Alfreton Alfreton is a charming market town in Derbyshire's picturesque Amber Valley. It boasts a mixture of high street shops and smaller independent businesses, including a stained glass specialist. It is home to a traditional indoor Market Hall and has plenty of history, with links to Alfred the Great. Alfreton is only 10 minutes from Chesterfield by rail and also has direct train links to Nottingham, in as little as 23 minutes, and Sheffield, in 25 minutes, among other destinations. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Belper Belper has been described as one of the best places to live in Derbyshire, with a great selection of shops, excellent schools and easy access to the beautiful Peak District countryside. It's just 12 minutes by train from Derby, 31 minutes to Leicester, 40 minutes to Nottingham and 1 hour and 40 minutes to London. | National World Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Buxton Buxton is one of England's most picturesque market towns and also the nation's highest. The historic spa town boasts many lovely, shops, cafes and pubs, plus some stunning architecture. There's plenty to do there, with Buxton Opera House staging an excellent array of theatre, music and comedy shows, and Poole's Cavern and Buxton Country Park on your doorstep. It's perched amid the Derbyshire hills, on the edge of the Peak District. Buxton is only 45 minutes from Stockport by train, and 59 minutes from Manchester. | National World Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales