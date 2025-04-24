Spacious Chesterfield home with stunning kitchen and garden for under £360k
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A beautifully finished 3-bedroom detached house in Chesterfield is now on the market with a guide price of £350,000 to £360,000. Situated on Thornbridge Crescent (S40), this extended property is perfect for anyone looking for a family home in Chesterfield with generous indoor and outdoor space.
Located in a quiet residential spot within easy reach of local schools, parks and amenities, the house combines convenience with a peaceful setting just minutes from Chesterfield town centre.
To see all 15 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get a proper feel for the scale of the living space, especially the standout kitchen-dining-living area with skylights and bi-fold doors opening out to the private garden.
The layout has been thoughtfully designed, starting with a welcoming hallway and downstairs toilet. At the front of the property, the spacious lounge is ideal for relaxing evenings, while the rear of the home opens up into an extended open-plan space featuring a contemporary kitchen with a central island, underfloor heating, double oven, and integrated appliances.
Upstairs, the master bedroom is big enough for a superking bed and still feels light and airy. The second bedroom is a comfortable double, and the third is a flexible space that works well as a home office, nursery or guest room. The bathroom is modern and stylish with both a bath and a separate shower.
This property for sale in Chesterfield also includes an integral garage, fully boarded loft for extra storage, and a generous back garden that’s ideal for families, pets or entertaining in warmer months.
This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.
At a glance:
- Guide price: £350,000–£360,000
- 3-bedroom detached house in Chesterfield
- Extended open-plan kitchen/living/dining space with bi-fold doors
- Utility room, downstairs WC and spacious lounge
- Stylish bathroom with separate bath and shower
- Integral garage and fully boarded loft
- Private rear garden with lawn
- Located on Thornbridge Crescent, S40
- Freehold; Council Tax Band C
You’ll want to get in quickly – a family home in Chesterfield with this much to offer won’t stay on the market for long.
