26 of the best places to live across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, recommended by Derbyshire Times readers – including Bakewell, Castleton, Ashbourne, Matlock and Holymoorside

These are some of the best places to settle down across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by Derbyshire Times readers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Apr 2024, 16:40 BST

Derbyshire is full of brilliant places to live – whether you’re looking for a bustling town or a countryside village with scenic views.

We asked our readers to name the best places to settle down across the county, and have compiled a list of their top choices.

The full list of recommendations can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should have been featured?

These places were voted as some of the best areas to live across the county.

1. Best places to live

These places were voted as some of the best areas to live across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Rachel Atkins

Karen Robson said: “Bolsover. Lovely place, good shops and restaurants.”

2. Bolsover

Karen Robson said: “Bolsover. Lovely place, good shops and restaurants.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Wendi Lindsay said: “Brampton - supermarkets, unique shops, cafes and pubs all on your doorstep.”

3. Brampton

Wendi Lindsay said: “Brampton - supermarkets, unique shops, cafes and pubs all on your doorstep.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Michelle Almi said: “Loved living in Matlock, the community was great - I miss it.”

4. Matlock

Michelle Almi said: “Loved living in Matlock, the community was great - I miss it.” Photo: Rachel Atkins

