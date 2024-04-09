51 award-winning pubs and restaurants you need to visit this weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including venues recommended by the AA, Michelin and CAMRA guides

These pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit this weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:05 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

READ THIS: 18 unique things to do and places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District that you can’t find anywhere else

These are 47 award-winning venues across the county – will you be visiting any of them over the weekend?

These are some of Derbyshire’s award-winning hospitality businesses.

1. Award-winning places to eat and drink

These are some of Derbyshire’s award-winning hospitality businesses. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

2. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over.

3. Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018.

4. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak DistrictMichelinCAMRA