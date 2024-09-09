The latest data from the Office for National Statistics has shown the most expensive places to live across Derbyshire – based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023.
READ THIS: We take you back to the 1960s and 70s with these fantastic pictures captured by our photographers
If you’re searching for a new home in an exclusive part of the county, or want to see how house prices have risen in your area, these are 25 of the most expensive places to purchase a home across Derbyshire. South Derbyshire and Derby were not included in this list.