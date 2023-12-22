House-hunters wanting to make the move to Derbyshire can now find out which towns and villages are the most exclusive.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across the Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 16 areas with the highest house prices across the region.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

1 . House prices These parts of Derbyshire are among the most expensive places to buy a home in the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Rachel Atkins/Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the area at £420,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales