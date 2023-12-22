News you can trust since 1855
16 of the most expensive areas to buy a house in Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Bakewell, Matlock, Hathersage, Dronfield and Holymoorside

House-hunters wanting to make the move to Derbyshire can now find out which towns and villages are the most exclusive.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 14:10 GMT

Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across the Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 16 areas with the highest house prices across the region.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

These parts of Derbyshire are among the most expensive places to buy a home in the county.

1. House prices

These parts of Derbyshire are among the most expensive places to buy a home in the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Rachel Atkins/Jason Chadwick

Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the area at £420,000.

2. Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington

Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the area at £420,000. Photo: Google

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050.

3. Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050. Photo: jason chadwick

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £380,000.

4. Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £380,000. Photo: Google

