A superb three-bedroom house, with separate converted barn offering the potential for additional accommodation, has gone on sale in a picturesque Peak District village.

The stone built property in the heart of Sheldon, near Bakewell, stands in a 1.4 acres comprising generously proportioned gardens and an enclosed field.

On sale for £950,000, the freehold property is within easy reach of walks, cycle trails and glorious Derbyshire countryside.

The house boasts a wealth of period character and charm including exposed beams to the ceilings and panelled doors with thumb latches.

Accommodation includes a generously proportioned dining hallway, a sitting room with a large open fireplace, a dining kitchen, a family bathroom and master bedroom ensuite.

Currently used as an office and garage, the detached barn could be transformed into living accommodation subject to planning approval.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and has a field beyond which is included in the sale. The front garden contains an area of parking space for a number of vehicles.

For more details about the property, which is listed on Zoopla, call the estate agent Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347246.

1 . Sheldon property The property comprises three-bedroom house, separate converted barn that is currently used as a garage and office, generously proportioned gardens and a field. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Welcome sight Stone gateposts at the entrance to the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Parking There is ample parking space for several vehicles at the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales