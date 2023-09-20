Charm of Peak District stone-built house with converted barn and a field on 1.4-acre plot
The stone built property in the heart of Sheldon, near Bakewell, stands in a 1.4 acres comprising generously proportioned gardens and an enclosed field.
On sale for £950,000, the freehold property is within easy reach of walks, cycle trails and glorious Derbyshire countryside.
The house boasts a wealth of period character and charm including exposed beams to the ceilings and panelled doors with thumb latches.
Accommodation includes a generously proportioned dining hallway, a sitting room with a large open fireplace, a dining kitchen, a family bathroom and master bedroom ensuite.
Currently used as an office and garage, the detached barn could be transformed into living accommodation subject to planning approval.
The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and has a field beyond which is included in the sale. The front garden contains an area of parking space for a number of vehicles.
For more details about the property, which is listed on Zoopla, call the estate agent Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347246.