News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Charm of Peak District stone-built house with converted barn and a field on 1.4-acre plot

A superb three-bedroom house, with separate converted barn offering the potential for additional accommodation, has gone on sale in a picturesque Peak District village.
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:51 BST

The stone built property in the heart of Sheldon, near Bakewell, stands in a 1.4 acres comprising generously proportioned gardens and an enclosed field.

On sale for £950,000, the freehold property is within easy reach of walks, cycle trails and glorious Derbyshire countryside.

The house boasts a wealth of period character and charm including exposed beams to the ceilings and panelled doors with thumb latches.

Accommodation includes a generously proportioned dining hallway, a sitting room with a large open fireplace, a dining kitchen, a family bathroom and master bedroom ensuite.

Currently used as an office and garage, the detached barn could be transformed into living accommodation subject to planning approval.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and has a field beyond which is included in the sale. The front garden contains an area of parking space for a number of vehicles.

For more details about the property, which is listed on Zoopla, call the estate agent Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347246.

The property comprises three-bedroom house, separate converted barn that is currently used as a garage and office, generously proportioned gardens and a field.

1. Sheldon property

The property comprises three-bedroom house, separate converted barn that is currently used as a garage and office, generously proportioned gardens and a field. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Stone gateposts at the entrance to the property.

2. Welcome sight

Stone gateposts at the entrance to the property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There is ample parking space for several vehicles at the front of the property.

3. Parking

There is ample parking space for several vehicles at the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This cosy kitchen with exposed beams, stone flagged floor and wooden storage cabinets oozes rustic charm. The Aga cooker is included in the sale.

4. Dining kitchen

This cosy kitchen with exposed beams, stone flagged floor and wooden storage cabinets oozes rustic charm. The Aga cooker is included in the sale. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireBakewellZoopla