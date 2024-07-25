Well-loved Chesterfield fish and chip shop celebrates anniversary of opening their second location – and prepares to launch new menu
Chesters Restaurant and Takeaway on Sheffield Road has long been a favourite for hungry Chesterfield residents - and they are celebrating the one year anniversary of launching their second restaurant.
Their new location was opened on July 25 last year, and is located at the Markham Vale services site at Junction 29A of the M1 - opposite McDonald’s and adjacent to Starbucks.
Owner Chris Ioannides said the reception had been overwhelmingly positive over the last 12 months - with plenty of new visitors to the restaurant, along with dedicated Chesters customers.
He said: “It’s nice now it’s open and everything is rolling. It’s good to see repeat customers, who are already very loyal and love the place, along with new customers.
“We’ve got customers from the other branch, who now don’t have to travel as far - it’s really nice. It’s nice to see new faces, along with the same faces every week - our reputation is building here as well.”
The new restaurant has created 20 new jobs, and Chesters’ Sheffield Road site has also reached a milestone - having been open now for 12 years.
Chris said: “We’re also celebrating our 12th year at the Sheffield Road location.
“We’ve been challenged - gas and electricity have had a massive impact and the price of fish and potatoes has just constantly been on the rise. We’ve had challenging times, but we’ve ridden the storm and helpfully we’re coming out of that now.”
Chris is not just commemorating the past, but also looking forward to the future - with a new menu arriving at Chesters in the coming weeks.
He added: “We’re due to launch a new menu in two weeks as well, which is exciting.
“It’s a brand-new menu with 12 different burgers on there. They’re popular with us, as they’re made with fresh, homemade beef patties. There’ll be a couple of new fish dishes as well.”
