We visited pub in the heart of the Peak District after rebrand and 12 months of major refurbishments – and these 21 photos offer a glimpse inside

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:19 GMT
We visited a rebranded Peak District pub that has undergone 12 months of major refurbishments – and these pictures show customers what they can expect from the venue.

The Eyre Arms has officially rebranded as The Calver Arms Sports Bar & Pub Kitchen, marking the start of a new chapter for the historic pub – located on Chesterfield Road in Calver.

Following over 12 months of major refurbishments, the owners decided to celebrate the changes they had made by choosing a name that reflects its deep connection to the Calver community.

The Derbyshire Times were invited to visit the venue following its revamp and rebrand – and these 21 photos show customers what they can expect from the Peak District pub.

Willem Pienaar (bar manager), Edward White (owner), James Stead (director), Carl Riley (executive chef) and Tom Cone (director) are pictured here.

1. The Calver Arms

Willem Pienaar (bar manager), Edward White (owner), James Stead (director), Carl Riley (executive chef) and Tom Cone (director) are pictured here.

Since acquiring the pub, the owners have invested heavily in transforming it into a vibrant, modern venue, maintaining a local identity with The Calver Arms name. They said that the rebrand honours the pub’s historical roots while embracing a future full of growth, innovation, and commitment to the local community.

2. Rebrand and revamp

Since acquiring the pub, the owners have invested heavily in transforming it into a vibrant, modern venue, maintaining a local identity with The Calver Arms name. They said that the rebrand honours the pub's historical roots while embracing a future full of growth, innovation, and commitment to the local community.

Edward White, landlord of The Calver Arms, said: “As an independently owned business, we’re proud to play an essential role here in Calver. Our new name reflects our close ties to the village, and it signifies the hard work and dedication that have gone into making The Calver Arms a welcoming space for everyone.”

3. Proud to be part of Calver

Edward White, landlord of The Calver Arms, said: "As an independently owned business, we're proud to play an essential role here in Calver. Our new name reflects our close ties to the village, and it signifies the hard work and dedication that have gone into making The Calver Arms a welcoming space for everyone."

Edward added: “We know the name change won’t please everyone, but we hope the positive transformations we’ve made so far show our commitment to Calver and its community. We are very proud of Calver’s history and have numerous old photographs on display in our function room.”

4. “Positive transformations”

Edward added: "We know the name change won't please everyone, but we hope the positive transformations we've made so far show our commitment to Calver and its community. We are very proud of Calver's history and have numerous old photographs on display in our function room."

