We visited popular Chesterfield pub after major revamp – and these photos show customers what to expect as venue reopens tonight

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 15:58 BST
A popular Chesterfield pub is opening this evening after closing for a refurbishment – and these pictures offer a glimpse inside the revamped venue.

The Anchor, located on Factory Street in Brampton, is opening its doors again from 4.00pm today – after a brief period of closure to allow for a £30,000 refurbishment.

READ THIS: The origin and history behind 19 street names across Chesterfield town centre

We were invited for a look around the pub by landlord Jamie Rawson ahead of its relaunch this evening – and these photos show customers how the venue has been transformed.

Ashley Rawson and Dayna Padgett, bar staff at The Anchor, are pictured here ahead of the pub’s reopening this evening.

1. The Anchor, Brampton

Ashley Rawson and Dayna Padgett, bar staff at The Anchor, are pictured here ahead of the pub’s reopening this evening. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Jamie took a number of photos before the refurbishment was carried out.

2. Before the revamp

Jamie took a number of photos before the refurbishment was carried out. Photo: The Anchor

Photo Sales
These pictures show what The Anchor looked like before work started this week.

3. Pre-transformation

These pictures show what The Anchor looked like before work started this week. Photo: The Anchor

Photo Sales
The venue has been overhauled in the space of just a few days.

4. Complete overhaul

The venue has been overhauled in the space of just a few days. Photo: The Anchor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice