The Anchor, located on Factory Street in Brampton, is opening its doors again from 4.00pm today – after a brief period of closure to allow for a £30,000 refurbishment.
We were invited for a look around the pub by landlord Jamie Rawson ahead of its relaunch this evening – and these photos show customers how the venue has been transformed.
1. The Anchor, Brampton
Ashley Rawson and Dayna Padgett, bar staff at The Anchor, are pictured here ahead of the pub’s reopening this evening. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Before the revamp
Jamie took a number of photos before the refurbishment was carried out. Photo: The Anchor
3. Pre-transformation
These pictures show what The Anchor looked like before work started this week. Photo: The Anchor
4. Complete overhaul
The venue has been overhauled in the space of just a few days. Photo: The Anchor
