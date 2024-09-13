The origin and history behind 19 street names across Chesterfield town centre

2 . Lordsmill Street

This view, from the Crooked Spire of St Mary and All Saints Church, shows Lordsmill Street, which gained its current name in the 17th Century. It refers to the corn mill belonging to the lord of the manor of Chesterfield. This stood on the River Hipper immediately upstream from the bridge carrying the road over the river. The mill ended its days as a leather works and the buildings were only demolished in the 1980s. Photo: Marisa Cashill