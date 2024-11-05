Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms opened its doors last week (Wednesday, October 30) on Station Road in Bolsover.
Sree Balachandran is the owner, and after transforming the building over recent months, he has now launched the South Indian restaurant and pub.
The Derbyshire Times were invited for a first look, and these 15 photos show what customers can expect from Bolsover’s newest venue.
1. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms
Sree is pictured here with his family, friends and staff - who helped to get the venue open. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Local business
Alleppey Kitchen previously operated out of the Elm Tree Inn at Scarcliffe - before Sree left the pub in August after finding his own premises. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Authentic cuisine
Sree said: “The restaurant started as a passion for me. It is a very authentic South Indian restaurant - you won’t find normal chicken tikka masalas or things like that. It is as authentic as you can get, as people from Kerala in South India.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Community focus
Sree said: “It will very much be a family-orientated pub. I want to do community events - where we can bring elderly people in to get together once a week and things like that. Those are my plans, to give something back to the community.” Photo: Brian Eyre