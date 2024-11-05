We visited new Indian restaurant and tap room in Derbyshire town – and these photos offer a glimpse inside after revamp of closed down pub

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:26 BST
These pictures offer a first look inside a new Indian restaurant and tap room in a Derbyshire town – aiming to offer a “unique” dining experience and a “ family-orientated pub.”

Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms opened its doors last week (Wednesday, October 30) on Station Road in Bolsover.

Sree Balachandran is the owner, and after transforming the building over recent months, he has now launched the South Indian restaurant and pub.

The Derbyshire Times were invited for a first look, and these 15 photos show what customers can expect from Bolsover’s newest venue.

Sree is pictured here with his family, friends and staff - who helped to get the venue open.

Alleppey Kitchen previously operated out of the Elm Tree Inn at Scarcliffe - before Sree left the pub in August after finding his own premises.

Sree said: “The restaurant started as a passion for me. It is a very authentic South Indian restaurant - you won’t find normal chicken tikka masalas or things like that. It is as authentic as you can get, as people from Kerala in South India.”

Sree said: “It will very much be a family-orientated pub. I want to do community events - where we can bring elderly people in to get together once a week and things like that. Those are my plans, to give something back to the community.”

