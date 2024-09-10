The Bottle Bank opened its doors on King Street in Belper at the weekend – with Kirsty and Sam Jackson taking over the former Bank at Belper premises.
The Derbyshire Times were invited to take a look around the venue – and these photos show customers what to expect from the latest addition to Belper’s nightlife scene.
1. The Bottle Bank
General manager MaCauly Watts and bartender Viv Annable are pictured here at Belper’s newly opened venue. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Return to hospitality industry
Kirsty explained that the process of taking on the venue had happened quickly - and that it was a return to the hospitality industry for both herself and her partner Sam. She said: “It’s a hugely quick turnaround. It’s been closed for a few months, we went to see it and three weeks later we had the keys.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. “Exciting” venture
Kirsty added: “We met at Wetherspoons, we were both managers there. We left there when I had my first child, and this is our first foray back into it, so it’s exciting.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Complete overhaul
Discussing their refurbishment of the venue, Kirsty said that the building had been completely gutted before work began to revamp the bar ahead of its reopening. Photo: Brian Eyre
