We visited new bar that launched this weekend in Derbyshire town centre – and these 11 photos offer glimpse inside

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
These pictures offer a first look inside a new bar that has opened in a Derbyshire town – bringing a closed down venue back to life.

The Bottle Bank opened its doors on King Street in Belper at the weekend – with Kirsty and Sam Jackson taking over the former Bank at Belper premises.

The Derbyshire Times were invited to take a look around the venue – and these photos show customers what to expect from the latest addition to Belper’s nightlife scene.

General manager MaCauly Watts and bartender Viv Annable are pictured here at Belper’s newly opened venue.

1. The Bottle Bank

General manager MaCauly Watts and bartender Viv Annable are pictured here at Belper’s newly opened venue. Photo: Brian Eyre

Kirsty explained that the process of taking on the venue had happened quickly - and that it was a return to the hospitality industry for both herself and her partner Sam. She said: “It’s a hugely quick turnaround. It’s been closed for a few months, we went to see it and three weeks later we had the keys.”

2. Return to hospitality industry

Kirsty explained that the process of taking on the venue had happened quickly - and that it was a return to the hospitality industry for both herself and her partner Sam. She said: “It’s a hugely quick turnaround. It’s been closed for a few months, we went to see it and three weeks later we had the keys.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Kirsty added: “We met at Wetherspoons, we were both managers there. We left there when I had my first child, and this is our first foray back into it, so it’s exciting.”

3. “Exciting” venture

Kirsty added: “We met at Wetherspoons, we were both managers there. We left there when I had my first child, and this is our first foray back into it, so it’s exciting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Discussing their refurbishment of the venue, Kirsty said that the building had been completely gutted before work began to revamp the bar ahead of its reopening.

4. Complete overhaul

Discussing their refurbishment of the venue, Kirsty said that the building had been completely gutted before work began to revamp the bar ahead of its reopening. Photo: Brian Eyre

