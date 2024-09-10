Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide.
These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.
1. Michelin recommended restaurants
These restaurants across Derbyshire have been recommended by the experts from the Michelin Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Peacock at Rowsley
The Peacock is included in the latest Michelin Guide - winning plaudits for its “traditional lunches” and “adventurous” dinner menu. Photo: Google
3. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway
The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” Photo: Google
4. Lovage by Lee Smith, Bakewell
Lovage by Lee Smith also features in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant received praise for its “chatty, informative team” and “top-quality, modern menu.” Photo: Google