Published 10th Sep 2024
These are some of the best restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Michelin Guide.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide.

These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.

1. Michelin recommended restaurants

The Peacock is included in the latest Michelin Guide - winning plaudits for its “traditional lunches” and “adventurous” dinner menu.

2. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock is included in the latest Michelin Guide - winning plaudits for its “traditional lunches” and “adventurous” dinner menu. Photo: Google

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.”

3. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” Photo: Google

Lovage by Lee Smith also features in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant received praise for its “chatty, informative team” and “top-quality, modern menu.”

4. Lovage by Lee Smith, Bakewell

Lovage by Lee Smith also features in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant received praise for its “chatty, informative team” and “top-quality, modern menu.” Photo: Google

