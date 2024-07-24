We visited “fantastic little venue” as Chesterfield town centre bar opens tomorrow under new owners

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:10 BST
The Derbyshire Times were invited to visit a Chesterfield town centre venue – which is opening after being taken on by new owners.

Ginners, on Stephenson Place in Chesterfield, will be opening its doors tomorrow (Thursday, July 25) with a new team at the helm.

David and Dean Murphy, who already run the New Inn at Tupton and Ashover’s Black Swan, have taken on the town centre venue.

We visited Ginners ahead of tomorrow evening – and these photos show customers what to expect from the venue.

Ginners has been taken on by David and Dean, with the bar opening from tomorrow evening.

David said: “The former owner was looking to sell the business, and we think it’s a fantastic little venue. It’s really nicely done out inside, and it’s probably the smallest bar in Chesterfield, I think. You can fit 10 people downstairs comfortably, and then there’s the watchtower upstairs, with a seating area that looks over the high street.”

David added: “We’re hoping to be a good part of that night time crawl, if you’re going along from the Blue Bell, Ritzy’s or the Punch Bowl towards Einstein’s and Dirty Habit. We hope to be part of that little strip and have people pop in for one or two.”

The venue, which specialises in a range of spirits, will be offering products from a number of local suppliers. David said: “We’re looking to have some fantastic local spirits, from suppliers like White Peak Distillery in Ambergate, Locksley Distilling Co. in Sheffield and DropWorks Distillery in Worksop. We’re looking to stock a lot of their products, and highlight the fantastic spirits that are being produced on our doorstep for customers. We’ll offer some nice cocktails too.”

