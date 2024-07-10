Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.
The award recognises the pub’s high quality food, Chris’s commitment to supporting young chefs and his overall contribution to the hospitality industry.
We visited The Tickled Trout to get a glimpse inside the award-winning venue – and these photos show customers what they can expect.
1. The Tickled Trout
The Tickled Trout and its chef Chris Mapp have scooped a number of awards over the years.Photo: Brian Eyre
2. “Incredibly proud”
Chris said: “In my 10th year as owner of the Tickled Trout my passion for producing high quality dishes using local seasonal ingredients is as strong as ever and I am incredibly proud of and thankful to the wonderful team who work alongside me.”Photo: Brian Eyre
3. “Very special moment”
Chris added: “It was such an honour to receive this esteemed award as the UK's best pub restaurant chef especially as this is recognition from the Craft Guild of Chefs. Having it presented to me by the Duchess of Edinburgh made the moment very special.”Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Trained by famous chefs
Chris trained in London in Michelin star restaurants owned by some of the world's greatest chefs - such as Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsey.Photo: Brian Eyre