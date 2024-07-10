New plans submitted for award-winning pub in Derbyshire town which closed six years ago – with bid to convert venue into restaurant and holiday apartments
An application has been made to North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) to convert the former Three Tuns pub on Cemetery Road in Dronfield – creating a restaurant and three new holiday apartments.
The pub was formerly known as the Mason’s Arms and more recently the Three Tuns, up until its closure in January 2018.
The pub had scooped a number of prestigious awards in its heyday – being named the Dronfield and District CAMRA Pub of the Year and Derbyshire CAMRA Pub of the Year for 2013.
In January 2020, NEDDC approved a change of use application for the pub to be turned into a restaurant – but these plans were never implemented.
In May 2023, NEDDC refused plans to demolish the pub and build two homes in its place. The authority’s main concerns were the effect of the building’s demolition on protected species, and the loss of a non-designated heritage asset (NDHA).
The applicant states that their proposals seek to retain the existing building, including the Neo-Tudor detailing and projecting gables, giving use to a NDHA and providing a community facility. They added that the interior of the building has deteriorated – facing vandalism and the theft of radiators and pipe work.
The existing windows, which are not original, will be replaced using powder coated aluminium.
New brickwork to the southern extensions will be carefully chosen to match the existing bricks. Depending on their condition, the existing Westmorland slates will also be retained for re-use.
The application states that 20 new car parking spaces would be created if the plans were approved. It is anticipated that 40% of customers using the restaurant will arrive by taxi, and that the 20 members of staff will also use public transport or taxis.
There are two existing parking places, which will be used by the management, and the garage currently on the site will be demolished.
As the site lies within 250 metres of the former Dronfield UDC landfill site at Chesterfield Road, an assessment of ground gas risks must be performed.
