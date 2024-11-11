Louise Kearney is the new landlady of the Three Horseshoes pub on Ripley’s Market Place – having taken on the venue a fortnight ago.
We visited the pub to hear more about her plans for the future – and these photos show customers what they can expect from the Three Horseshoes.
1. The Three Horseshoes
Louise, 33, is pictured here outside her new pub. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Positive start to life at the pub
Louise is from Chellaston in Derby, and she said: “This is my second week now - everything is going great so far.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Inspiration
Louise said: “My nana owned hotels and pubs throughout my life. I’ve always been in and out of pubs, it’s always been in my blood. My nana was a great landlady and she ran pubs superbly throughout London, Liverpool and Uttoxeter.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Leaving old job to take the pub on
Louise is pictured here with barmaid Ruby Barnby (left). Louise said: “I’ve always loved being in the pub industry, you get to see and speak to different people. I’m a residential surveyor by trade, but I came out of doing that to be a landlady.” Photo: Brian Eyre
