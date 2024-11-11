We visited “community pub” in Derbyshire town after new landlady takes on venue

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:10 BST
A Derbyshire pub has been taken on by a new landlady with a focus on community and keeping prices low – and we visited the venue to hear about her plans.

Louise Kearney is the new landlady of the Three Horseshoes pub on Ripley’s Market Place – having taken on the venue a fortnight ago.

READ THIS: We look back to the 1970s with another great selection of black and white pictures

We visited the pub to hear more about her plans for the future – and these photos show customers what they can expect from the Three Horseshoes.

Louise, 33, is pictured here outside her new pub.

1. The Three Horseshoes

Louise, 33, is pictured here outside her new pub. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Louise is from Chellaston in Derby, and she said: “This is my second week now - everything is going great so far.”

2. Positive start to life at the pub

Louise is from Chellaston in Derby, and she said: “This is my second week now - everything is going great so far.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Louise said: “My nana owned hotels and pubs throughout my life. I’ve always been in and out of pubs, it’s always been in my blood. My nana was a great landlady and she ran pubs superbly throughout London, Liverpool and Uttoxeter.”

3. Inspiration

Louise said: “My nana owned hotels and pubs throughout my life. I’ve always been in and out of pubs, it’s always been in my blood. My nana was a great landlady and she ran pubs superbly throughout London, Liverpool and Uttoxeter.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Louise is pictured here with barmaid Ruby Barnby (left). Louise said: “I’ve always loved being in the pub industry, you get to see and speak to different people. I’m a residential surveyor by trade, but I came out of doing that to be a landlady.”

4. Leaving old job to take the pub on

Louise is pictured here with barmaid Ruby Barnby (left). Louise said: “I’ve always loved being in the pub industry, you get to see and speak to different people. I’m a residential surveyor by trade, but I came out of doing that to be a landlady.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice