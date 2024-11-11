Retro: We look back to the 1970s with another great selection of black and white pictures

By Brian Eyre
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:58 BST
These great pictures show life across Derbyshire during the 1970s.

From street views and changing businesses to local events – see how much local life has changed in Staveley, Ripley, Cromford, Matlock, Chesterfield and villages across Derbyshire over the years in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Retro Chesterfield - View of Eyres on the corner of Holywell Street and Cavendish Street from Holywell Street.c.1970’s

1. Retro Chesterfield

Retro Chesterfield - View of Eyres on the corner of Holywell Street and Cavendish Street from Holywell Street.c.1970’s Photo: Chesterfield Library

Retro Derbyshire. Ripley coop provision shop, 1972.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Retro Derbyshire. Ripley coop provision shop, 1972. Photo: George Eyre

Dronfield Scouts shoe-shine venture in 1974

3. Dronfield Scouts

Dronfield Scouts shoe-shine venture in 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

1979 Chesterfield v Stags

4. 1979 Chesterfield v Stags

1979 Chesterfield v Stags Photo: Mansfield Chad

