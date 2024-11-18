We visited Chesterfield’s only artisan food hall and bar to hear about their latest vendors and community plans

We visited The Batch House in Chesterfield to hear more from the venue’s new manager about the vendors currently serving up a range of dishes from across the globe – and his aim to create a community hub.

The Batch House on Sheffield Road has a new manager at the helm, with Matt Gregory taking over the venue – which first opened its doors back in March 2022

We visited to speak to Matt, learning more about the global cuisines on offer from the venue’s latest vendors – as well as his plans to create a community hub at The Batch House.

Matt Gregory, the new manager of The Batch House, is pictured here.

The artisan food hall and bar is currently home to seven vendors - serving up food from around the globe.

Matt said they were aiming to make sure people were aware of The Batch House and what they offer. He said: “We’re trying to revamp it, to make things a lot busier and more popular. There’s still a lot of people who don’t know that we’re here, or don’t understand what we are - it’s a matter of getting people to try us, and they won’t be disappointed.”

Chef Vaibhav from A Little Pizza Magic is pictured here - who offer pizzas, dough balls, and have just introduced chicken wings and ice cream.

Chef Vaibhav from A Little Pizza Magic is pictured here - who offer pizzas, dough balls, and have just introduced chicken wings and ice cream.

