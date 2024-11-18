We visited Chesterfield’s only artisan food hall and bar to hear about their latest vendors and community plans

The Batch House on Sheffield Road has a new manager at the helm, with Matt Gregory taking over the venue – which first opened its doors back in March 2022
We visited to speak to Matt, learning more about the global cuisines on offer from the venue’s latest vendors – as well as his plans to create a community hub at The Batch House.
1. The Batch House
Matt Gregory, the new manager of The Batch House, is pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Global cuisines
The artisan food hall and bar is currently home to seven vendors - serving up food from around the globe. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Hopes to increase customer numbers
Matt said they were aiming to make sure people were aware of The Batch House and what they offer. He said: “We’re trying to revamp it, to make things a lot busier and more popular. There’s still a lot of people who don’t know that we’re here, or don’t understand what we are - it’s a matter of getting people to try us, and they won’t be disappointed.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. A Little Pizza Magic
Chef Vaibhav from A Little Pizza Magic is pictured here - who offer pizzas, dough balls, and have just introduced chicken wings and ice cream. Photo: Brian Eyre
