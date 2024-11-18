16 picturesque places across Derbyshire and the Peak District that are perfect to visit over winter and Christmas – including Bakewell, Matlock, Baslow, Edensor and Buxton

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:39 GMT
If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District over the festive season, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best places for a winter day trip.

With winter almost upon us and Christmas fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start planing a trip to Derbyshire and the Peak District.

There are plenty of great destinations across the county that are perfect for a festive day out – and we’ve compiled a list of some of the best to help narrow down your options.

READ THIS: Look inside Peak District Victorian orphanage and monastery as it goes on sale for £3,000,000

Why not head out to one of these lovely spots for a winter hike, to shop for Christmas presents at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

These towns and villages should feature at the top of your list of places to visit over winter and Christmas.

1. Places to visit ahead of Christmas

These towns and villages should feature at the top of your list of places to visit over winter and Christmas. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ashford-in-the-Water is popular for its medieval bridge and Thornbridge Hall, with the 12th century stately home hosting festive artisan markets and Christmas tours over the festive season.

2. Ashford-in-the-Water

Ashford-in-the-Water is popular for its medieval bridge and Thornbridge Hall, with the 12th century stately home hosting festive artisan markets and Christmas tours over the festive season. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’

3. Tideswell

Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’ Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village.

4. Great Longstone

Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireMatlockBakewellBuxtonVictorian
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice