We visited Chesterfield community pub with "lovely beer garden" after new landlord takes on venue

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:51 BST
A Chesterfield pub with a “lovely beer garden” has been taken on by a new landlord with a community focus.

The Blue Stoops on Matlock Road in Walton has a new landlord at the helm – with Rory Wallin now running the pub.

We visited the Blue Stoops to hear about the plans for the venue – and these 11 photos show customers what they can expect from the pub.

The Blue Stoops’ new landlord Rory Wallin is pictured here, along with Imogen Bownes and head chef Jack Cooper.

Rory said: “I’ve been doing this for 26 years. I left The George at Tideswell in February after four and a half years, and before that I was at The Wheatsheaf in Bakewell.”

Rory said that the response from customers had been overwhelmingly positive, and also praised his staff. He said: “It’s been really positive. We’ve been very well supported by the customers, and our staff. With a new venture, you can’t do it without the staff - they know the pub better than you.”

Rory said: “It’s been good fun. It’s a great community pub, and it’s onwards and upwards. There’s lots of stuff we’re looking at. We’ve introduced a specials menu. We’ve given our head chef Jack carte blanche to come up with some creative, seasonal specials. We do a two for £16 offer on pub classics as well.”

