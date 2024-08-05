We visited Chesterfield community pub with “lovely beer garden” after new landlord takes on venue

The Blue Stoops on Matlock Road in Walton has a new landlord at the helm – with Rory Wallin now running the pub.
We visited the Blue Stoops to hear about the plans for the venue – and these 11 photos show customers what they can expect from the pub.
1. The Blue Stoops, Walton
The Blue Stoops’ new landlord Rory Wallin is pictured here, along with Imogen Bownes and head chef Jack Cooper. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Experienced landlord
Rory said: “I’ve been doing this for 26 years. I left The George at Tideswell in February after four and a half years, and before that I was at The Wheatsheaf in Bakewell.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Praise for customers and staff
Rory said that the response from customers had been overwhelmingly positive, and also praised his staff. He said: “It’s been really positive. We’ve been very well supported by the customers, and our staff. With a new venture, you can’t do it without the staff - they know the pub better than you.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Food offering
Rory said: “It’s been good fun. It’s a great community pub, and it’s onwards and upwards. There’s lots of stuff we’re looking at. We’ve introduced a specials menu. We’ve given our head chef Jack carte blanche to come up with some creative, seasonal specials. We do a two for £16 offer on pub classics as well.” Photo: Brian Eyre
