52 perfect places to spend a sunny day out this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including beer gardens, walks and garden centres

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:16 BST
If you’re planning to head out and enjoy the sun across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further for some of the best places to visit.

With summer finally arriving across Derbyshire, now is the perfect time to enjoy a sunny day out across the county.

Whether you’re looking for a scenic walk, a picturesque beer garden or a garden centre to browse, these are 52 of the places you should add to your list for the weekend – let us know if there’s anywhere you think we missed.

1. Places to visit this summer

These are some of the best places to visit on a sunny day out in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

3. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.”

4. Junction, Chesterfield

One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

