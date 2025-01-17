We visited Chesterfield chip shop earning rave reviews from customers for community spirit and “great food”

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025
We visited a Chesterfield chippy that has become one of the best-reviewed places to eat in the town – to hear more about their community spirit and the “amazing welcome” from their customers.

Happy’s Chippy, located on South Street North in New Whittington, has been going from strength to strength since it opened its doors.

We were invited by owner Happy Singh to visit the chip shop – learning more about their community focus and the positive response from customers so far.

Happy is pictured here with his father and Tyler, one of the members of staff at the chip shop.

Happy Singh has lived in Chesterfield for just over 10 years - before opening Happy’s Chippy in New Whittington last August. The 27-year-old said the response from customers had been incredible so far, and thanked everyone for supporting the business following its launch. He said: “I want to thank the community for the amazing welcome we’ve had. We’ve had hundreds of supportive messages from community groups on Facebook, so we’ve had a really good welcome from people. We’ve done little to no marketing, it’s all been word of mouth - and the response is something we’re really proud of.”

Happy said the inspiration and support from his father had contributed significantly to the success of the venture so far. He added: “I run Happy’s alongside my job as a senior business manager in the recruitment sector, so I get support from my dad in running the chip shop. He worked three jobs, seven days a week, just to support our family while I was growing up. He still guides and supports me every single day now - I get so much inspiration from him and how hard he’s worked.”

Customers are certainly enjoying the offering at Happy’s Chippy - with the business earning rave reviews both online and via social media. Happy’s has a 5/5 rating based on 125 Google reviews, along with a 100% recommendation rating based on 37 Facebook reviews. One review left on Google praised the “great food and service”, while one visitor said that “the people make the place - it was fun and chatty.” Another customer added: “What I like as much as the food is the community spirit - we need more places like this. The food is amazing and cooked fresh.”

