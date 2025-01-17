We visited Chesterfield chip shop earning rave reviews from customers for community spirit and “great food”

2 . “Amazing welcome”

Happy Singh has lived in Chesterfield for just over 10 years - before opening Happy’s Chippy in New Whittington last August. The 27-year-old said the response from customers had been incredible so far, and thanked everyone for supporting the business following its launch. He said: “I want to thank the community for the amazing welcome we’ve had. We’ve had hundreds of supportive messages from community groups on Facebook, so we’ve had a really good welcome from people. We’ve done little to no marketing, it’s all been word of mouth - and the response is something we’re really proud of.” Photo: Brian Eyre