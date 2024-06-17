The Old Smithy, on Chapel Hill at Beeley, will be reopening from 9.00am on Friday, June 21 – after being taken on by Casper Nicholson and Izzy Howitt.
The couple said they thought the cafe, which has been closed for 10 months, had great potential – and that this new venture was the perfect opportunity for them both.
The Derbyshire Times were invited to look around the cafe and restaurant ahead of its relaunch, and these 12 pictures show what to expect – will you be visiting in the coming weeks?
1. The Old Smithy at Beeley
The Old Smithy is set to open again later this week. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New team at the helm
Casper Nicholson and Izzy Howitt are pictured here. Casper said: “We’ve had a good response online, which is nice to see. It’s Chatsworth, so obviously it’s a popular place - people are always searching for things to do near Chatsworth.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Plenty of experience
Casper said: “We’re a relatively young couple, we’re both 21. I’ve managed the Bulls Head at Ashford in the Water, and my partner Izzy has worked at cafes throughout growing up, in Chesterfield and latterly at the Edensor Tea Rooms.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. “Perfect opportunity”
Casper added: “We’ve constantly been on the lookout for the best opportunity to take on a cafe. We know Beeley very well, we’re big fans of the village and we know some of the residents there, and how missed the cafe was when it shut down. We thought it was the perfect opportunity - there’s a lot of cyclists and walkers nearby, and Chatsworth gets hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.” Photo: Brian Eyre