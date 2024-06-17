Peak District cafes: 45 of the best cafes you need to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:43 BST
These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county – based on Google reviews.

Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 45 of the best-rated cafes, tea rooms and bistros, based on Google reviews – which should feature at the top of your list of new places to visit in the coming weeks.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Highly rated cafes

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.”

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food.

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.”

