Derbyshire’s richest areas: The 22 wealthiest places across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, based on average household income – including Bakewell, Matlock, Hathersage, Baslow and Belper

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:55 BST
These are the wealthiest areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – where does your town, village or neighbourhood rank in this list?

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the highest earning areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The average annual household income in Derbyshire’s wealthiest neighbourhood is £53,600 – whereas the lowest figure across the county is £29,900.

The figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.

Below are the 22 wealthiest areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – Derby and South Derbyshire were not included in this list. Are there any places featured in this ranking that surprised you?

These are some of the wealthiest towns and villages across the county.

1. Richest places

Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley are the richest parts of Derbyshire - with an average annual household income of £53,600.

2. Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley

Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley are the richest parts of Derbyshire - with an average annual household income of £53,600. Photo: Google

These High Peak villages are second on the list, with an average annual household income of £52,200.

3. Dinting, Simmondley and Charlesworth

These High Peak villages are second on the list, with an average annual household income of £52,200. Photo: Google

Brookside and Walton come in at third place, with an average annual household income of £49,600.

4. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton come in at third place, with an average annual household income of £49,600. Photo: Brian Eyre

