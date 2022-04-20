Vegan market set to launch in Chesterfield town centre next month

Chesterfield will host a regular vegan market throughout 2022, adding to the range of specialist Sunday markets held in the town.

The vegan market is run by Rainbow Monkey Events Ltd, and the first will be held on Sunday, May 8 from 10.00am to 4.00pm in New Square. There will be a wide selection of vegan traders, from Derbyshire and further afield.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The specialist Sunday markets are proving really popular amongst both visitors and residents. It’s great that we’re working with another partner to increase the variety of Sunday markets.”

The vegan market will be held every two months.

The market will offer a variety of vegan products including cakes, chocolate, hot food, dog treats, fudge, jewellery, household goods, clothing, pies, pizza, plastic-free and zero-waste solutions.

Animal charities and rescue centres will also be attending to promote the services they offer, along with vegan artists and creatives selling their artwork. Everyone is welcome at the market whether they are vegan or not, and visitors are also able to bring along their canine companions.

Sam Brundish, founder of Rainbow Monkey Events, said: “We have chosen to run some of our ethical vegan events in Chesterfield as I have a long connection with the town – I attended Chesterfield College for my foundation degree and I’ve been eating at Elliott's since I first went vegan 20 years ago.

“Having previously traded at the vegan markets which were run in 2019, we are keen to bring a regular vegan market to the folks of Chesterfield and beyond.

“We have already booked in a number of exciting stalls so whether you are new to veganism or interested in any aspect of it – from the tasty food to the animal rescues which are local to you – we welcome you all to Chesterfield’s vegan market starting in May 2022.”

On May 8, the vegan market will take place in New Square whilst the record fair will be held in the main market.

Future dates for the vegan market are Sunday, July 10 and Sunday, September 4 – all taking place in New Square from 10.00am to 4.00pm.