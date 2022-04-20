One of the new rooms at The Goldsmith Clinic where skin remodelling is among the latest additions to the range of treatments.

First look inside Chesterfield skincare clinic's new treatment rooms

A clinic in Chesterfield that provides medical skincare and aesthetic treatments has increased its offering with the opening of two new treatment rooms.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 11:55 am

Skin remodelling is among the latest treatments at The Goldsmith Clinic on Lordsmill Street.

The business opened at the town centre premises in 2019 and offers dermal fillers, skin needling, chemical peels, facial rejuvenation and thread vein treatment among its range of services.

Theresa Goldsmith, a registered nurse practitioner with 30 years experience, owns The Goldsmith Clinic which she founded in 2015.

To find out more about The Goldsmith Clinic, visit the website https://thegoldsmith.clinic, call 01246 277750 or email: [email protected]

Undefined: readMore

1. Meet the team

Theresa Goldsmith, owner of The Goldsmith Clinic, Helen Heydari, clinic co-ordinator and Becky Davies, therapist.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. New addition

One of the new rooms at The Goldsmith Clinic where clients can undergo treatment to give them smoother, tighter and younger looking skin.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Warm reception

Helen Heydari, clinic co-ordinator at The Goldsmith Clinic.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Relaxing space

The reception area at The Goldsmith Clinic, Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2