First look inside Chesterfield skincare clinic's new treatment rooms

Skin remodelling is among the latest treatments at The Goldsmith Clinic on Lordsmill Street.

The business opened at the town centre premises in 2019 and offers dermal fillers, skin needling, chemical peels, facial rejuvenation and thread vein treatment among its range of services.

Theresa Goldsmith, a registered nurse practitioner with 30 years experience, owns The Goldsmith Clinic which she founded in 2015.

To find out more about The Goldsmith Clinic, visit the website https://thegoldsmith.clinic, call 01246 277750 or email: [email protected]

