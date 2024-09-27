Update on project to revive closed down pub in Derbyshire – creating new Indian restaurant and tap room
Sree Balachandran is the owner of Alleppey Kitchen – a South Indian restaurant that formerly operated out of the Elm Tree Inn at Scarcliffe.
Last month, Alleppey Kitchen ended their time at the Elm Tree – with Sree set to open a new restaurant and pub at the Castle Arms on Station Road, Bolsover.
Sree has issued an update on the work at the venue, and he said: “Our project is taking longer than expected. It is not as easy as initially thought, and we have encountered many unexpected challenges. However, we obtained our premises license last week and are now awaiting finalising the planning application.
“Hopefully, we will be able to start our delivery service in two weeks, followed by the restaurant and tap room opening in another two weeks. Please come and support us once we open. Thanks, Sree.”
Sree said that their focus would remain on offering authentic South Indian cuisine – which has proved overwhelmingly popular with their customers so far.
He said: “The restaurant started as a passion for me. It is a very authentic South Indian restaurant - you won’t find normal chicken tikka masalas or things like that. It is as authentic as you can get, as people from Kerala in South India.
“We’ve had over 100 five-star reviews on Google and Tripadvisor - everybody loves it. The Elm Tree is a bit smaller, and more importantly, I also wasn’t seeing my family that much. I wanted something where my family could be involved with me - the opportunity for the Castle Arms came in and with the support of the landlord, I then took it on.
“We’ll be opening the restaurant in a much bigger premises, and at the same time, we’ll be having a tap room for a pub. It will very much be a family-orientated pub. I want to do community events - where we can bring elderly people in to get together once a week and things like that. Those are my plans, to give something back to the community.”
