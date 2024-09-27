The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 52nd edition two covers featuring some of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The Guide, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs – and is on sale now.

Despite the tough trading environment facing a lot of licensees, they continue to battle against the odds, and the 2025 Guide boasts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition.

Information in the is collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers who give up their time every year to select the best of the best across the UK. As well as covering 94 of the very best pubs across Derbyshire, it includes 19 new pub entries across the county.

The foreword of The Good Beer Guide 2025 has been written by multi award-winning Iain Macleod, ITV’s Executive Producer for Continuing Drama. In his foreword, MacLeod says: “...the story which threatened one of our pubs the most was also the one which most resonated with our times. In 2023, the Rovers Return closed its doors. A combination of the lingering legacy of the Covid lockdowns and the cost-of-living crisis meant that landlady Jenny Bradley couldn’t afford to keep it open. The characters – and the viewers – lamented the news like the loss of a loved one. If it were needed, it was a timely reminder of the central place the nation’s pubs have in our lives and in our affections.”

CAMRA Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins said: “The Rovers Return Inn and the Woolpack represent the UK’s love of their local, and to have them featured on the covers for this year’s Guide is very exciting. CAMRA’s mission is to ensure support from the Government as well as tangible legislation to protect pubs in this country. By next year’s edition of the Guide, we want to be talking about the beer and pub trade growing with the support of communities and parliament alike.”

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are available to watch on ITV and ITVX. This year’s Guide is sponsored by Midland Snacks Traditional Pork Scratchings and endorsed by Cask Marque. The Good Beer Guide 2025 was published on 26 September 2024, and can be ordered here.

A list of 10 pubs across Chesterfield that feature in the latest edition of the guide can be found below. This is not an exhaustive list of Derbyshire pubs included in the guide, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

CAMRA recommended pubs These 10 Chesterfield pubs are listed in the CAMRA guide.

Pig & Pump, St Mary's Gate This venue was described by CAMRA as a "welcoming pub", with a selection of up to 10 cask ales.

Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road The Chesterfield Arms was described by CAMRA as a "multi-award winning real ale pub", which serves beer from its own Resting Devil brewery - along with up to ten cask ales.

Market Pub, New Square This venue was described by CAMRA as a "premium gastro-pub", with eight changing cask ales on offer.