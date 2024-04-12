Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

These are 43 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area, according to Google – and all are perfect places to try over the weekend.

All data was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

Chesters, Sheffield Road Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the "absolutely delicious food" and "friendly staff."

Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its "fantastic service" and "quality food."

Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its "superb food, service and atmosphere."