These photos offer glimpse inside award-winning Peak District pub – named as one of the best gastropubs in the UK

3 . Local pub serving quality food

Luke said that he felt that the combination of high-quality food and a village pub atmosphere was part of the Pack Horse’s success. He said: “I think the thing that separates us from a lot of other places is that we’re still very much a traditional local. We have a core group of regulars that we see every week, and a quiz night every Wednesday - it’s still very much a typical village pub. You’ll see familiar faces, and you can stand at the bar and have a chat with them, whilst we’re still serving this great food around that.” Photo: Brian Eyre