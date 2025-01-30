20 of the best traditional pubs you need to visit in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:25 BST
These are 20 of the best traditional pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – which locals have recommended for a visit during 2025.

Derbyshire is home to a plethora of great pubs – with plenty of traditional boozers to be found in every corner of the county.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite traditional pubs, and 20 of their recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?

Locals have recommended their favourite traditional pubs across the county.

1. Traditional pubs

Locals have recommended their favourite traditional pubs across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.”

2. Derby Tup, Chesterfield

Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Tom Schofield said: “Scotsman’s Pack, Hathersage.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

Tom Schofield said: “Scotsman’s Pack, Hathersage.” Photo: Google

Alison Hamilton said: “The Old Nags Head, Edale. Couldn’t be more traditional and cosy. Great service, amazing food with good portions. My favourite by far.”

4. The Old Nag’s Head, Edale

Alison Hamilton said: “The Old Nags Head, Edale. Couldn’t be more traditional and cosy. Great service, amazing food with good portions. My favourite by far.” Photo: Google

