Derbyshire is home to a plethora of great pubs – with plenty of traditional boozers to be found in every corner of the county.
We asked our readers to choose their favourite traditional pubs, and 20 of their recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?
1. Traditional pubs
Locals have recommended their favourite traditional pubs across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Derby Tup, Chesterfield
Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage
Tom Schofield said: “Scotsman’s Pack, Hathersage.” Photo: Google
4. The Old Nag’s Head, Edale
Alison Hamilton said: “The Old Nags Head, Edale. Couldn’t be more traditional and cosy. Great service, amazing food with good portions. My favourite by far.” Photo: Google
