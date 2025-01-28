The most booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed – perfect places to visit during 2025

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:41 BST
The most booked restaurants in Derbyshire have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip over the coming months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including eateries in Matlock, Rowsley and Baslow.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants during 2025?

These are the most booked restaurants and places to eat across the county - according to OpenTable.

1. Most booked places to eat

These are the most booked restaurants and places to eat across the county - according to OpenTable. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth Kitchen is among the most booked restaurants in Derbyshire.

2. Chatsworth Kitchen, Peak Village, Rowsley

Chatsworth Kitchen is among the most booked restaurants in Derbyshire. Photo: Google

The Cavendish also features on this list.

3. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House

The Cavendish also features on this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bluebell, which was named as one of the UK’s best outdoor dining venues by OpenTable, is another of the most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire.

4. The Bluebell, Church Lane, South Wingfield

The Bluebell, which was named as one of the UK’s best outdoor dining venues by OpenTable, is another of the most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire. Photo: Google

