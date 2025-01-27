Take a look inside the family-run pub named as the best in Derbyshire – nestled in “spectacular countryside”

4 . Live music bringing people together

Colette said: “We have live music every Saturday night. Sometimes people have to share tables in here because it’s so small, and at first, they can be a little bit uncomfortable. But I’ll introduce them, and by the end of the night they’re having a great time, dancing and chatting together. It’s a social thing. We’ve got no Wi-Fi here, so people are forced to interact with people who they might not ordinarily mix with. There’s never any trouble, and it’s just really nice to see people enjoying themselves. It’s consistently like that. Photo: UGC