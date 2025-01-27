Take a look inside the family-run pub named as the best in Derbyshire – nestled in “spectacular countryside”

We spoke to Colette Dewhurst, who runs the Barley Mow alongside her husband Mick, to learn more about the pub – including its family-friendly atmosphere, live music, home-cooked food and “spectacular” surroundings.
1. Barley Mow
The Barley Mow was named as Derbyshire’s best pub by The Telegraph. Photo: UGC
2. Family-run pub
Colette and her husband have run the Barley Mow, located on The Dale in Bonsall, for over 15 years. She said: “I’ve had the pub for 16 years - I worked in a very corporate business sector before that. It's one room and everybody is welcome - we really try to look after everyone. Me and my husband do most of the work on our own, it’s like my front room.” Photo: UGC
3. Small menu with focus on quality food
Colette said: “I know I’m good at it. I buy really good quality ingredients, we’ve got a really small menu and it’s all fresh. I wouldn’t give anything to anyone that I wouldn’t give to my kids, and that’s been the same since the start. I couldn’t boil a potato when I left home, but I do all the cooking now.” Photo: UGC
4. Live music bringing people together
Colette said: “We have live music every Saturday night. Sometimes people have to share tables in here because it’s so small, and at first, they can be a little bit uncomfortable. But I’ll introduce them, and by the end of the night they’re having a great time, dancing and chatting together. It’s a social thing. We’ve got no Wi-Fi here, so people are forced to interact with people who they might not ordinarily mix with. There’s never any trouble, and it’s just really nice to see people enjoying themselves. It’s consistently like that. Photo: UGC
