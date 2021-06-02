These are the best takeaways in Chesterfield and beyond - as chosen by our readers
Fish and chips, pizzas or a Chinese – sometimes you can’t beat a good takeaway!
There’s a big appetite for good food that someone else has cooked and can be eaten in the comfort of your own home.
Readers of the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page had plenty of suggestions as to the best places to get a takeaway when we asked them to name their favourites.
Recommendations came from Theresa Powell who gave the thumbs up to Williams chippy on Occupation Road in Newbold, Amanda Louise Fisher who suggested The Village Pizza House in Hasland, Debbie Williams who chose Inky Pizza in Inkersall, Adele Pitchford who selected Gino’s Italian Takeaway in Bolsover and Anna Gade Jackson who picked Star Pizza in Staveley.
Further afield, Lyn Buxton recommended Maazis in Matlock and Connor CeeCee Cook chose Mr Lala’s in Creswell
Here are the pick of ten takeaways. Is your favourite among them?