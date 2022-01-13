How many of theses pubs have you enjoyed drinking in?

These are the 21 best pubs in Chesterfield based on Google reviews

The Chesterfield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale is asking the town to support its pubs as they prepare for their upcoming ‘walkabout’ event.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:39 pm

So we’ve had a look on Google for the best local watering holes which had pulled in 100 reviews or more on Google and scored 4.5 or above out of a maximum five.

Is your favourite among them?

1. The Hunloke Arms, Wingerworth

The Hunloke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth, S42 6NB. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (1,359 Google reviews). "Food is amazing and staff were so lovely and friendly."

2. The Spread Eagle

The Spread Eagle, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, S40 1SH. Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (121 Google reviews). "Good bar snack food and price."

3. Chesterfield Arms

Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7PH. Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (466 Google reviews). "Bar people are good and attentive."

4. Red Lion, Brimington

Red Lion, Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield S43 1JG. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (233 Google reviews). "Welcoming staff (remembered us and what we were drinking ) and a great dog friendly pub."

