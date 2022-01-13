These are the 21 best pubs in Chesterfield based on Google reviews

So we’ve had a look on Google for the best local watering holes which had pulled in 100 reviews or more on Google and scored 4.5 or above out of a maximum five.
Is your favourite among them?
1. The Hunloke Arms, Wingerworth
The Hunloke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth, S42 6NB. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (1,359 Google reviews). "Food is amazing and staff were so lovely and friendly."
2. The Spread Eagle
The Spread Eagle, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, S40 1SH. Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (121 Google reviews). "Good bar snack food and price."
3. Chesterfield Arms
Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7PH. Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (466 Google reviews). "Bar people are good and attentive."
4. Red Lion, Brimington
Red Lion, Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield S43 1JG. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (233 Google reviews). "Welcoming staff (remembered us and what we were drinking ) and a great dog friendly pub."
