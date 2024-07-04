Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Range is opening a new cafe at a Derbyshire store tomorrow – promising “affordable food” in “modern surroundings”.

The Range at Somercotes is set to officially open its newly transformed in-store café – Café Eighty Nine.

Aptly named after the year the retailer first began trading, bosses at The Range say it will feature a fresh ‘continental style’ interior scheme – offering customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with delicious cooked to order food and premium barista made hot drinks.

To celebrate the launch, kids get to eat free over the course of the opening weekend (Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7), giving parents an easy option to keep their children entertained during their shopping trip.

The new cafe will open its doors tomorrow. Credit: The Range

A variety of options are available, including fish fingers and chips or a cooked breakfast. A child’s meal will be free with each purchase of an adult main meal.

The extensive menu consists of an all-day English breakfast, with a vegetarian option available for just £3.99, alongside an array of family favourites – including pizzas for £5.49 and burgers, curries and lasagnas for £6.49

Light bites, such as salads, jacket potatoes and toasties, are also available for customers who want a quick bite to eat.

In addition to the cooked to order menu, Café Eighty Nine offers a full range of premium barista coffees – including cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and mochas. Prices start from just £1.95, and specialty cold coffee drinks from Costa are also on the menu for summer.

CEO of The Range, Alex Simpkin, said: “At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and Somercotes is one of many to benefit from this stunning new cafe.

“We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.

