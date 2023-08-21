News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
These places were given either a zero or one-star food hygiene rating.These places were given either a zero or one-star food hygiene rating.
These places were given either a zero or one-star food hygiene rating.

The pubs, takeaways and restaurants across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that received zero and one-star hygiene ratings in May, June and July

A number of eateries across Derbyshire received lowly one-star hygiene ratings after being inspected
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 14:39 BST

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

READ THIS: Derbyshire council won't let artist sign mural over 'unlawful advertising fears'

These are 20 of the lowest-rated pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of August 21 2023.

Go Ming was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Bolsover District Council on July 5 2023.

1. Go Ming, Welbeck Street, Whitwell

Go Ming was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Bolsover District Council on July 5 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ye Olde Nags Head Hotel was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by High Peak Borough Council on June 20 2023.

2. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton

Ye Olde Nags Head Hotel was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by High Peak Borough Council on June 20 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Pizza Delight was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Amber Valley Borough Council on July 19 2023.

3. Pizza Delight, High Street, Alfreton

Pizza Delight was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Amber Valley Borough Council on July 19 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Henstocks Bakers Shop (West Bars) was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Chesterfield Borough Council on July 13 2023.

4. Henstocks Bakers Shop, West Bars, Chesterfield

Henstocks Bakers Shop (West Bars) was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Chesterfield Borough Council on July 13 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyDerbyshireChesterfield