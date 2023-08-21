A number of eateries across Derbyshire received lowly one-star hygiene ratings after being inspected

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The FSA defines the scores as follows but warns they provide only a ‘snapshot’ of general business practices:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

These are 20 of the lowest-rated pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. All ratings were taken from scoresonthedoors.co.uk and are correct as of August 21 2023.

Go Ming, Welbeck Street, Whitwell Go Ming was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by Bolsover District Council on July 5 2023.

Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton Ye Olde Nags Head Hotel was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary) by High Peak Borough Council on June 20 2023.

Pizza Delight, High Street, Alfreton Pizza Delight was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (Major Improvement Necessary) by Amber Valley Borough Council on July 19 2023.