The best value restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District, perfect to visit this weekend – according to OpenTable

These restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District were ranked as the best value places to eat by OpenTable.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:29 BST

If you’re planning to head out this weekend and are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal, these Derbyshire restaurants offer the best value for money – according to OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 2 million global diner reviews from the past four months.

The restaurants listed below were rated by customers as the best value places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for April 2024 – should anywhere else be included in their ranking?

If value for money is key, these places should be at the top of your list - according to OpenTable.

1. Value for money

If value for money is key, these places should be at the top of your list - according to OpenTable.

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,499 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire.

2. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,499 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google

A Tavola also makes it into this list, with a 4.9/5 rating based on 1,013 OpenTable reviews.

3. A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana, New Mills

A Tavola also makes it into this list, with a 4.9/5 rating based on 1,013 OpenTable reviews. Photo: Google

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 835 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants.

4. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 835 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants. Photo: Google

