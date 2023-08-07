News you can trust since 1855
OpenTable has ranked these places as some of the best eateries in the area.OpenTable has ranked these places as some of the best eateries in the area.
The 10 best restaurants and pubs ranked as the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to OpenTable

These restaurants were ranked by OpenTable as the best across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST

OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month for restaurants across the UK, before updating their rankings of the best restaurants in each county.

These are the 10 restaurants that have received the highest ratings from customers, making it into the Derbyshire Diner’s Choices list, as of Monday, August 7.

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,185 customer reviews - winning praise for their “amazing food” and “excellent service.”

1. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,185 customer reviews - winning praise for their “amazing food” and “excellent service.” Photo: Google

A Tavola has a rating of 4.9/5 based on 713 OpenTable reviews - and was described as a “wonderful restaurant” with “great food.”

2. A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana, New Mills

A Tavola has a rating of 4.9/5 based on 713 OpenTable reviews - and was described as a “wonderful restaurant” with “great food.” Photo: Google

The Cavendish has a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,016 OpenTable reviews. It was described as a “refined and relaxing environment” offering a “delectable afternoon tea.”

3. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House

The Cavendish has a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,016 OpenTable reviews. It was described as a “refined and relaxing environment” offering a “delectable afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 702 OpenTable reviews - winning customers over with their “beautiful food” and “brilliant atmosphere.”

4. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 702 OpenTable reviews - winning customers over with their “beautiful food” and “brilliant atmosphere.” Photo: Google

