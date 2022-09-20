The 11 best restaurants in Chesterfield and Derbyshire according to latest data from OpenTable

OpenTable describes itself as the “leading provider of free, real-time online reservations for diners”, as well as offering “guest management solutions for restaurants”

The company said that it analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month for restaurants across the country.

These are 11 of the restaurants that have received the highest ratings from customers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire as of Tuesday, September 20.

1. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Chesterfield Odyssey Greek Restaurant on Knifesmithgate has a 4.9 star rating on the site - having received 498 reviews.

2. Stones, Matlock Stones has a 4.9 rating from its from its 1753 reviews on the site.

3. A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana, New Mills A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana has a rating of 4.8 stars from its 266 reviews.

4. The Bluebell, South Wingfield The Bluebell in South Wingfield has a 4.7 star rating from its 1208 reviews.