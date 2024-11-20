The Pack Horse in Hayfield has scooped another prestigious award – being ranked among the 50 Best Sunday Roasts by the Good Food Guide.
The list, supported by Koffmann’s Potatoes and Tracklements, was compiled after 18,000 nominations were made by members of the public.
We have previously visited the pub, which is also listed in the Michelin Guide, to see why the venue has become so popular. These 20 photos offer a glimpse inside The Pack Horse – will you be visiting for a Sunday roast the next time you’re in the area?
1. The Pack Horse at Hayfield
The Pack Horse has scooped many major awards - with the latest seeing the pub named as one of the best places in the country for a Sunday roast. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Eight years of progress
Luke Payne is the chef and co-owner at the Pack Horse, and has been at the pub for around eight years. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Journey for the pub and focus on seasonality
Luke said: “I’m a completely self-taught chef, so when we first opened, the menu was very much focused around pub classics. I’ve always had this real love for seasonality, and as my repertoire developed, so did the menu - and we’ve taken all our guests on that journey with us. They’d come in every week and see the next variant of a dish we were doing, and it grew from there really.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. National recognition
Luke added: “One by one, the classics kind of dropped off the menu, and we became the seasonal gastropub that we are today. It’s lovely to have that national recognition.” Matt Fearnley, Luke Payne and Pedrow Rolin are pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre