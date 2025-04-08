Survey uncovers evolving preferences in Sunday roasts: The great debate of what belongs on the plate
tastecard, has conducted an insightful survey exploring the evolving nature of the Sunday roast dinner. As the ultimate debate surrounding roast dinner components continues, the survey reveals shifting preferences among consumers regarding meats, vegetables, and sauces, along with the impact of tradition versus modernity in this beloved UK meal.
The survey, which captured the opinions of over 250 participants across various age groups and regions, dives deep into the details of what makes a roast dinner special. Notably, it highlights the ongoing debate about Yorkshire puddings and showcases unusual combinations that some adventurous diners have tried. The results provide a comprehensive look at contemporary dining habits surrounding this traditional feast.
- Most Popular Meats: Beef (34%) and Chicken (30%) lead the pack, with Lamb at 14%.
- Favourite Vegetables: Potatoes (91%) and Carrots (88%) are must-haves, while Broccoli comes in at 72%.
- Yorkshire Puddings Debate: 53% always include Yorkshire puddings, while 6% do not.
- Dining Preferences: 50% prefer to cook at home, 27% at a family member's house, and 22% at pubs or carveries.
- Generational Trends: 44% view roasts as a special meal, while 43% see it as a regular dinner.
- Unusual Combinations: 10% have tried strange combinations with their roast dinners, by experimenting with pineapple on roast beef, prawns with chicken, and even roast potatoes with chocolate.
Regional Divide:
For the North West and South East, a roast is seen as a regular meal, enjoyed frequently. However, in the East of England, it is more commonly viewed as a special meal that is only had occasionally.
The majority of regions tend to prepare their roasts at home, with the North West and South East leading in home-cooked roasts. This means these regions are most likely to take on the weekly task of cooking a traditional roast dinner.
The North West and West Midlands are the most adventurous when it comes to roast dinner combinations. Some of their unusual favorites include:
- Prawns with roast chicken
- Vinegar in gravy
- Pineapple with roast beef
- A boiled egg with roast vegetables
These regional differences highlight how roast dinners are perceived and enjoyed in unique ways across different parts of the country.
“Understanding the nuances of what makes a roast dinner meaningful today is crucial for both diners and restaurants,” said Tom Pressman from tastecard. “Our survey reveals that while tradition holds strong, there’s also room for creativity and personalisation. This blend of old and new can help restaurants connect with a diverse audience.”