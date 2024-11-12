Pub nestled in “stunning Peak District village” remains on the market for nearly two years – despite asking price being slashed by £50,000

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:34 BST
A pub in a “stunning” part of the Peak District has been up for sale for almost two years – despite the asking price being cut by £50,000 in a bid to attract buyers.

The Red Lion Inn can be found on Main Street in Birchover – nestled in the beautiful Peak District countryside between Matlock and Bakewell.

The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set. After eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000.

A year on, the cost of buying the pub was cut again – with the venue being listed for £425,000 in February 2024.

It is now approaching two years since the venue was first put up for sale, and the wait for a buyer to take the pub on continues.

The stone-built public house and restaurant has three trade areas and a three-bedroom private accommodation – as well as being home to an on-site brewery.

The Red Lion Inn also has been owned by the same team since 2007, and the venue is certainly popular – gaining a 4.6/5 rating based on 301 Google reviews left by visitors.

The property is being marketed by Sidney Philips, who said that the pub is located in a “stunning Peak District village” – adding that there was “scope to improve this already profitable business.”

The full listing can be found on Rightmove here.

