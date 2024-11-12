Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in a “stunning” part of the Peak District has been up for sale for almost two years – despite the asking price being cut by £50,000 in a bid to attract buyers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Lion Inn can be found on Main Street in Birchover – nestled in the beautiful Peak District countryside between Matlock and Bakewell.

The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set. After eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year on, the cost of buying the pub was cut again – with the venue being listed for £425,000 in February 2024.

The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set. After eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000. Earlier this year, the cost of buying the pub was cut again – with the venue now being listed for £425,000.

It is now approaching two years since the venue was first put up for sale, and the wait for a buyer to take the pub on continues.

The stone-built public house and restaurant has three trade areas and a three-bedroom private accommodation – as well as being home to an on-site brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion Inn also has been owned by the same team since 2007, and the venue is certainly popular – gaining a 4.6/5 rating based on 301 Google reviews left by visitors.

The property is being marketed by Sidney Philips, who said that the pub is located in a “stunning Peak District village” – adding that there was “scope to improve this already profitable business.”

The full listing can be found on Rightmove here.