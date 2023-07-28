Popular Wetherspoon pub in Derbyshire town centre “delighted” to achieve top hygiene rating after inspection
The Waggon and Horses Wetherspoon pub in Alfreton has gained the top rating for its hygiene levels in Amber Valley Borough Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.
The pub, in King Street, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.
The pub’s manager, Sophie Stone, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too. Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.
“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”
Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.
Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is, and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.